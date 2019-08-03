“Team Greatness” stage play tonight in Shreveport

Shreveport, LA – A local nonprofit organization “F.R.E.E. – School of Greatness” prepares to host the stage play, “Team Greatness” in August.

The play focuses on helping teens discover their greatness. The storyline of the play is based in the future with a super villain “Trigenocide” who launches an attack on youth to rule the world by killing kids with hopelessness. But an elite group of teens superheroes are being recruited, primed, and prepared to defend themselves and the world against this villain.

These superheroes must prepare themselves first in learning how to overcome obstacles, trust themselves and their teammates in order to discover their individual superpowers. Discovering these powers reveal to teen the greatness within them.

The stage play, “Team Greatness” will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019; doors open at 5:30 P.M. and the play begin 6:00 P. M. at New Creation Family Church – 8410 Kingston Road -Shreveport, Louisiana 71108.

The event is FREE! The public encouraged to attend. If you have any questions regarding this release, please call our firm at 318-588-SOULL (7685) or e-mail us at info@iamcejay.com.