Texarkana-area Boy Scouts council expands opportunities to those with disabilities

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People with disabilities will soon be able to experience Scouting in the Texarkana area.

The Caddo Area Council of Boy Scouts of America is working with Opportunities Inc. to start a Scouting with Disabilities program. A Cub Scout troop for kids, as well as all-male and all-female troops for adults will begin this fall.

Officials said they’re excited to allow more people in the community the chance to participate in the fun of Scouting.

“There isn’t an 8-year-old alive that doesn’t want to shoot a BB gun, catch a fish and make a s’more around the campfire,” said Scout Executive Anthony Escobar. “And that holds true for everyone. Including the clients, the individuals, the boys and girls, men and women at Opportunities Inc.”

This will be the first time specialized troops for individuals with disabilities have been available through the Caddo Area Council. Enrollment is limited and available through Opportunities Inc.

