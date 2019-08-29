Texarkana-area first responders receive grants to purchase safety equipment

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A community organization is helping some local life-saving agencies purchase needed equipment.

The Ark-La-Tex 100 Club presented checks to nine groups of first responders from Miller County, Arkansas, and Bowie County, Texas, Wednesday night. The money is to help the emergency officials purchase or repair gear that will help keep them safer when putting their lives at risk serving the community.

“We want to protect these officers,” said Ark-La-Tex 100 Club President Kelley Crisp. “We want them to know, especially in today’s climate, that we appreciate what they do and there are people here that support them.”

Firefighters in De Kalb, Texas, received a $1,639.90 check to purchase structural fire helmets and traffic safety vests.

“We really appreciate it,” said Thomas Culpepper with the DeKalb Volunteer Fire Department. “Especially the volunteer organizations that don’t necessarily have the income to purchase these things themselves.”

More than $33,000 in grant funds were awarded in Wednesday’s presentations. Since the organization was founded in 2016, more than $314,000 in grant funds have been awarded to area agencies to help keep first responders safe.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a member of the club and assisting area first responders, visit thearklatex100club.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.