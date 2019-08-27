Texarkana-area food bank urges community to take action against hunger

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Food insecurity is an issue impacting more than 55,000 people in the Texarkana area, and a local food bank is recognizing the people who help raise awarenesss of the fight against hunger.

Harvest Regional Food Bank held its annual Hunger Action Luncheon Tuesday. Organizers said more than 200 community volunteers were expected to attend this kickoff for Hunger Action Month in September.

“It takes more than just food donations to get food out to the community,” said Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank executive director. “It takes equipment, it takes staff time, it takes drivers, and so we just want to raise awareness about all of those things that go into what we do every day.”

Harvest Regional Food Bank serves a 10-county area including parts of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. In June, the non-profit reached a major milestone by providing more than 50 percent of the food needed in each of those counties served.

Wrinkle said about half of the people in need of the food bank’s assistance are children under 18 years old and senior citizens.

