Texarkana campus opens student food pantry

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A local college campus is helping provide students more than just an education.

Wednesday students, staff and comunity members gathered at Texas A&M University-Texarkana for the official ribbon-cutting for Eable Pantry.

The pantry is a partnership with Harvest Regional Food Bank to help meet the needs of students struggling to provide food and other necessities for themselves and their families.

“Money can be tight for any college student much less you know, working adults and that is a lot of the student population here,” said Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank executive director.

Campus officials said a survey of current and former students showed 30 percent said they did not have enough food at least once while attending classes at the school, and 68 percent agreed in the need for the pantry.

“You can’t look around and tell whether or not people are in need of this, because they’re oftentimes not gonna show it,” said Payton Green, a student. “They’re not gonna let you know that they’re struggling.”

The pantry will be open one day each month for students to fill a grocery bag with the items they need. It’s discreetly located in a former office space on the third floor in the Science and Technology building.

If you are interested in making a monetary or in-kind donation to the Eagle Pantry, call (903) 223-1362 for more information.

