Texarkana community remembers 9/11 victims, first responders

TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of emergency officials and community members from both sides of the state line gathered to honor the fallen first responders on the front lines of 9/11, and those in our community who rush to the scene saving our neighbors each day.

A special ceremony at the Federal Courthouse on the Arkansas/Texas state line featured a bell ceremony by the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department Honor Guard and prayers by the chaplains of both city police departments.

Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department Chaplain Craig Jenkins said the event was a good way for the community to remember the meaning of this day.

“I thought today was just really important for us as a community to pause and remember the events of 9/11, but also remember the men and women who do it every day here in Texarkana for us,” said Jenkins.

Event organizers hope this memorial event will become an annual Texarkana tradition.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.