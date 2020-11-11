Texarkana Hospice celebrates Veterans with a caravan and patriotic music

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- As apart of the “We Honor Veterans” program. Veterans, police officers, and civilians traveled around Texarkana, visiting retirement homes to show respect and honor for veterans.

According to Hospice of Texarkana officials, the caravan took place of the regular pinning celebration that the hospice normally does on this day.

“We owe everything and so much to our veterans that fought for our freedom, and we need to thank them every day,” said Volunteer Coordinator, Rick Huntze.

Residents of the facility held flags if they had previously served. Miss Joan Rowe a resident at Cornerstone held a flag in place of her husband who previously served in the military. Rowe says the parade made her feel like his service was appreciated.

“It was beautiful, it was well done,” said Rowe.

The residents showed joy as members of the military stood out in front of them to say the pledge of alligeance and give a salute.

“The veterans were saluting everybody some of them giving a thumbs up, lots of flag,” said Huntze

Hospice officials want the community to know that veterans should be celebrated every day, but on November 11 you should take the time to voice your appreciation.

“Thank A Veteran Today,” said Huntze.