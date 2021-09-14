Texarkana non-profit set to host 2nd annual golf tournament to benefit youth programs

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana non-profit established in memory of a slain local teen is set to host its second annual golf tournament to benefit local youth programs.

The goal of the Just Love and Kindness Foundation stop the violence in the community and steer kids in the right direction.

The tournament will be on September 18 at the Texarkana Golf Ranch. All proceeds will go to both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas police youth programs.

”We formed Just Love and Kindness, which are our son’s initials JLK, and with the focus and mission of working with youth to try to change minds and send them a different direction than the streets tell them to go,” co-founder Robert Klein said.

The foundation was founded two years ago by Robert and Laura Klein in memory of their youngest son, Jarrod. The couple’s son was murdered in 2017 by a senseless act of violence NJOK hopes to save other families from the charity that they endured.