TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Now is the time for giving East Texas, while East Texas Giving Day is accepting donations to support nearly 300 non-profit organizations now through midnight on April 26.

The 18-hour giving day is operated by the East Texas Communities Foundation with the hopes of raising more money for local charities.

Twenty-five of the organizations participating are in Bowie County.

East Texas Communities Foundation President Kyle Penney says the online platform is not only about the funds but also highlighting needs in the community.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals to search from among a lot of different organizations, learn more about those organizations and learn some of the critical needs that each of those organizations are facing at this time.”

Since the pandemic, Penney says several organizations still have huge funding gaps that they have not made back.

Last year’s event raised about $2.8 million.

For more information on how to give, go to easttexasgivingday.org.