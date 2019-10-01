Texarkana residents celebrate National Night Out

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Texarkana residents are making an effort to keep the community safer.

Neighbors spent some time outside Tuesday night to get together and meet each other, as well as law enforcement officers.

“We come home from work, go in our house and don’t see our neighbors like we should and this is a good opportunity to catch up with them and see what they’ve been doing,” said Nelson Shaw.

Shaw hosted one of the 16 National Night Out events in the city.

Organizers said that by knowing your neighbors and putting a face to the folks protecting your community, it sends a message to criminals that the community is taking a stand against crime.

“The criminal element will only establish itself where allowed,” said Texarkana Arkansas Police Sgt. Kristi Bennett. “And if we take back our neighborhoods and we don’t allow that criminal element inside our neighborhoods, we’re gonna have a safe place.”

Police officers and firefighters visited with residents at each of the block parties, as did Mayor Allen Brown. The visits helped to promote community partnerships and share ways everyone can work together to keep the community safer.

“A good way to help the police department is to have safer communities and learn how to report things and be on the lookout for each other,” said Brown.

First responders help residents every day, and National Night Out is also a way to give back to those who put their lives on the line.

“This is a way to show the people that are giving their lives every day for us is huge because we can do nothing as significant as that for them,” said Kate Collins, Texarkana resident.

