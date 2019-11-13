Texarkana Salvation Army offers warming station

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Texarkana is offering a warming station for anyone in need during this cold weather.

The Salvation Army of Texarkana, Arkansas says its currently hosting up to 60 people every day. Their shelter is open to individuals and families.

Officials say there are cots available for those who need a warm place to sleep. Once those cots fill-up they will find another shelter in the area for you to sleep at.

“In the event of extreme circumstances like really bad in climate weather we have cots available that we can put in the dining room if need be. And we also have other agencies that we work together with that we can help find places, ” Major Tracey Czajkowski said.

Cooked meals are served every evening at 5:30. The salvation army is also taking coat donations. They are located at 400 East 4th Street.

