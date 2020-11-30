Texarkana Salvation Army prepares to help the homeless amid cold weather

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Texarkana Salvation Army officials say preparing for cold weather is very similar to hot summer times, but instead of hitting the streets with water bottles, those in need received blankets to keep warm.

According to officials, the shelter has 25 beds available for anyone in need. You must come in and sign up before 4:00 p.m. each day.

The Center of Hope Lobby will remain open 24/7 for those needing to warm up, shower, and grab food.

Due to COVID-19, all CDC Guidelines are strictly enforced inside of the building, including wearing a mask and staying at least six feet apart.

“Right now we just started in December and it really isn’t too cold out there but we see January and February coming soon and we all need to be prepared,” said Major Russell Czajkowski.

You must be sober and pass an on spot drug test in order to be able to stay at the shelter.

Officials are accepting donations of blankets, coats, and socks.