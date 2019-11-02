Texarkana Symphony Orchestra’s Philip Mann conducts Blockbuster themed show

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra is performing a blockbuster movie theme show conducted by new director Philip Mann. At the Perot Theater downtown.

Mann has conducted symphony orchestras and music festivals all over the world. He includes various genres of music into his performances.

This is Mann’s second performance with the orchestra but the group’s first pop concert of the year.

This show will feature recognizable songs from widely known films like: ET, Lord of the Rings, and The Wizard of Oz.

Conductor Philip Mann says this show connects the musicians to the audience. The whole family will be engaged and enjoy it.

“This program is a great opportunity to come to an orchestra for the first time. If haven’t been to an orchestra and you think ‘oh well maybe that’s not for me’ give us a chance. You are going to love and recognize almost everything that we play on this concert,” Mann said.

Mann says he is falling in love with the community through music.

“As a musician..I’m looking for a place where I can make a difference. Where I can do beautiful things with similarly committed and talented artists,” Mann said.

There is only one performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd. Tickets are still available.

Visit TexarkanaSymphony.org or call the box office (903) 792- 4992.



