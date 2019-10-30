Texarkana teenager becomes an honorary officer

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana teenager became an honorary officer after trunk or treating with her police car.

A video of Kaylee Nowlin riding in her police car was posted on Facebook by her guardian, Marilyn Nowlin.

Once the Texarkana police officers saw it, they decided to put together a surprise for Kaylee.

The 13-year-old had admiration of being a police officer since she was 7-years-old.

Today, the Texarkana Police Department made Kaylee’s dream come true. The police chief, Kevin Schutte, surprised Kaylee with an official badge.

Kaylee’s guardian, Marilyn says she’s so excited, “It’s amazing. It’s so exciting and I’m so proud of our city for doing this for her because it’s just amazing. It really is.”

Kaylee was surrounded by her family and several officers. To top off the exciting night, officer Alan Bailey even showed Kaylee how to use the department’s robot.

From this day forward, honorary officer Kaylee can patrol around the neighborhood and keep the hallways at school safe.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.