Texarkana veterans, families remember missing soldiers

TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana-area veterans are remembering their military brothers who haven’t returned home from fighting for our country in overseas conflicts.

A special memorial service was held Friday night at the Korea/Vietnam Memorial on Stateline Avenue in honor of National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day.

The ceremony is scheduled to last one minute for each of the missing military members, a total of 27 hours and 11 minutes. That’s one minute for the every solder nationwide unaccounted for following the Vietnam War, plus ArkLaTex missing service members from the Korea War and Middle East conflicts.

“We wanna remember them and their families,” said Greg Beck, veteran. “Their families have been suffering for 50 years, Korea’s 70 years, you know? World War II’s even longer than that. We remember them all.”

This is the 32nd year Texarkana veterans have held this vigil.

Remembrance events continue Saturday with a POW meal at noon, “Ride to Remember” and balloon release at 3 p.m., and ending with a candlelight service at 8 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited to participate and help honor and remember these heroes.

