The 115th State Fair of Louisiana is just days away and safety is top priority

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 115th State Fair of Louisiana is just days away — and organizers are determined to make the event as safe as possible.

There will be a heavy police presence at the fair, which runs from Thursday through November 14th — at Shreveport’s State Fairgrounds.

The Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, along with private security will be patrolling the area.

Chris Girodano, president and general manager of the Fair, had a stern message involving safety “There’s a lot of quality family entertainment involved in the State Fair,” Girodano said, adding, “And if your mission is to cause problems, we ask you to stay home because we are trying to entertain our families.”

Security is the top priority, he continued. “”The police department is not going to play games. They are going to be on top of it.”

Girodano said $250,000 was spent to make sure the fair is secure.

In another area involving safety, people attending the Fair are urged to practice social distancing and wear masks for indoor activities.

It has been predicted that the state’s mask mandate will be lifted Wednesday, the day before the fair begins. However, Girodano, said that’s subject to change, and the fair will adjust accordingly.

Gates will open Thursday and the fair will run through Nov. 14, with the exception of Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission is $12 and up.

The State Fair of Louisiana features unique fair foods, live music, carnival rides, rodeos, livestock shows and attractions. You can purchase tickets here.