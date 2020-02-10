The 21st annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux pet parade celebrated “Woofstock” in this year’s theme

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – This year’s Krewe of Barkus and Meoux pet parade was colorful with animals dressed like hippies out of the 70’s. This year’s theme was “Woofstock,” a play off of the Woodstock music festival of 1969. This is their 21st year hosting the event.

Pet owners and pets alike gathered at the Reeves Marine in Shreveport early Sunday afternoon to participate and celebrate in the festivities. The parade of costumed pets is a chance for owners to include their fur friends in Mardi Gras season.

Ronda Rivers is on the board for the Krewe and says they chose the theme because of how hippies were all inclusive. They wanted to represent the parade as being all inclusive for any breed and species. She also says that the main goal is fundraising for their efforts to help animals in need.

“They (pet owners) get to find out about different organizations that are out there to help them, because our crew not only helps the local rescues, but if somebody is in financial distress and they have an animal that needs emergency vet care they can write to us and we might be able to help them with some funds,” said Rivers.

The parade held “Best Dressed,” “Best Float,” “Best Interpretation of Theme,” and “Pet/Owner Lookalike” contests.

NBC 6’s Lynn Vance with the Lynn Vance Show was a judge for the contests.