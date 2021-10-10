The 45th annual Red River Revel Festival comes to an end

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been a week of music, food, and entertainment in Shreveport at Festival Plaza. But all good things must come to end: Sunday is the last day of the 45th annual Red River Revel Festival.

“We’re going to miss it. Until next year,” said musician Robert Trudeau.

But, just in case one missed it, here’s what attendees enjoyed the most.

“Music and the Jazz people that are like walking around playing music. Mainly the food kind of like fair food. It’s really good,” said high schooler Demarcus Gonzalez, who attends C.E. Byrd High School.

A foreign exchange student from Germany was also at the week-long festival. He says it was quite an experience.

“We just have like this tattoo guys always dancing and stuff in Germany. So, this is a nice breather you know,” says P’per Bishop, who’s been living in Shreveport for the last two months. “I’m going to get my face painted … American flag,” he added.

Andria Long, a Shreveport woman, came to the Revel festival with her great-nieces who are from Phoenix.

“We’re such a talented city. We really are, and to get to see them in this kind of environment worth looking forward to every year,” she said.

But remember it’s never goodbye – instead it’s a see you later.

“It’s a great place for my friends who are visual artists to make contact with a different audience. So, it’s a very important function for this festival,” Trudeau said.