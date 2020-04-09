The American Heart Association’s NWLA Heart Walk goes virtual

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Heart Association has found a creative way to host its annual Northwest Louisiana Heart Walk. The walk will go on… online, that is. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and need to practice social distancing, the Heart Walk will be virtual.

“The safety of our volunteers and their families, our staff, and millions of people around the globe has been and will continue to be our top priority,” said Jill Lucero, Regional Director for the American Heart Association.

The NWLA Heart Walk celebrates heart and stroke survivors, raises lifesaving funds and encourages physical activity. Anyone can get involved and include family from across the country. The event is being chaired by Hedy and Don Hebert. Hedy is a partner with Benefit Consulting and Don is former administrator for Willis-Knighton Health System-Bossier.

Lucero says social media will be the guiding force for this year’s event, with participants sharing photos and tagging the Facebook page, 2020 NWLA Heart Walk. Other hashtags include #nwlaheartwalk #HeartWalk #AHALouisiana.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Lucero. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk Healthy at Home their own.”

The virtual Heart Walk kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Participants and teams are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood, while practicing social distancing.

Here are a few fun activities to consider:

· Take a walk outside.

· Cook a healthy meal.

· Garden or work on the lawn.

· Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

· Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

· Create an at home circuit workout.

· Take care of your mental health with yoga, meditation, coloring.

To register as a participant, visit www.nwlaheartwalk.org. Participants can download the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join. On May 2nd, everyone is encouraged to wear their HeartWalk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity.

The NWLA Heart Walk-Health At Home day is sponsored by The George and Sandra Bakowski Foundation, Ochsner Shreveport Bossier Health Care, Capital One Bank, Jean Simpson, BOM, Willis-Knighton Health System, Brookshires, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, and media sponsor KTAL-NBC 6.