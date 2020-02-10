The Cinderella Project hosting 8th Annual Dress Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cinderella Project of Shreveport will host its 8th Annual Prom Dress Giveaway where junior and senior girls from Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Desoto, Natchitoches, Red River, and Webster Parish will shop for a FREE prom dress.

The Cinderella Project helps these young women attend their prom with style and confidence. Since 2013, the Cinderella Project has given away over 1,000 prom dresses to local girls.

Each student signs up for a 30-minute shopping appointment and is paired with a volunteer personal shopper. The personal shopper guides the student through the dress inventory and helps her try on and select a dress. Students try on gowns in individual dressing rooms and view themselves in floor-length mirrors just as if they were shopping in a boutique.

Students are required to bring a report card or a letter from a teacher, counselor or principal confirming your enrollment at an area high school to the Giveaway. Students do not need to provide proof of financial need; eligibility for a free dress is on the honor system.

The Giveaway will take place on Saturday, March 14th from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ayers Career College, located on 8820 Jewella Avenue.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/cpofshreveport

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.