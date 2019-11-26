The city of Nashville receives a loan to repair severe flooding damages

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Howard County, the city of Nashville, Arkansas is receiving a $623, 519 loan from the state to repair a spillway damaged by flooding earlier this year.

Earlier this year, flood-waters put the city of Nashville, Arkansas in a crisis. The severe flooding left homes and businesses destroyed and families devastated.

“We’re going to put together a plan- a long term plan. That will fix this so if something ever like this ever happens again it won’t be as costly and it won’t tear up something,” said Billy Ray Jones, Nashville Mayor.

This past summer, Nashville, Arkansas got about 8 – 10 inches of rain but it wasn’t the rain that did the damage. Mayor Billy Ray Jones said the water broke over the levy here pouring into the field.

The rain got up to about 4ft in 25 minutes causing damage to several businesses in the community. Jones said the chicken industry was severely affected by the storm.

“The lake, Reservoir, it is where we pull water out to treat water. That furnishes water to three different counties of not only our city, our industry, but the chicken industry alone in Southwest Arkansas. If we lose this levy because of the damages that occurred. It could really have a chain event that would be devastating for this area.”

According to Jones, the state will reimburse the city for 35 percent of the project cost which is $623,519 dollars. The city has also applied for additional grants.

“Our biggest worry is if we don’t fix it and we have another event like this – what could happen?”

Jones said the city will be able to absorb the cost in their budget. No matter the cost, he said, the spillway has to be fixed.

