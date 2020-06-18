Coronavirus force changes to Floatilla 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- News Release: Floatilla is June 20th and we will be celebrating our 29th year of water festivities.

This will be the first “event” of the year, and we look forward to the community being able to enjoy the outdoors in a safe manner.

What began as a small get together, for mostly lake residents, has turned into the largest lake event in NW Louisiana.

The Floatilla committee is proud to donate to multiple veterans groups in the area and also to Heart of Hope.

Things kick off at noon with a poker run around the lake, and later a decorated boat contest paying cash prizes to the winners.

Ambush will be on stage at PortauPrince which will be the location for the boat parade and poker run turn in.

Late afternoon we will announce winners in our poker run and raffle.

We are raffling off a .243 Weatherby with synthetic stock, and raffle tickets are $10.

At dark there will be an awesome fireworks show.

If you’ve never watched fireworks over the water it is a unique experience.

Go to Cross Lake Floatilla on Facebook for more details.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.