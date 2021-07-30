THE GOLD STANDARD: South Bossier’s “Pet Rescue Hero,” Cindy Herring

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Aside from being a mother, grandmother, and dear friend to many in the Bossier City community, Cindy Herring is called a “pet rescue hero.”

“A lot of times, it’s the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning, is check my notifications and go from there. That dictates the day basically. I’ll get in the car, and we’ll go for a ride,” said Cindy Herring.

These notifications are from a Facebook network of neighbors in South Bossier, helping lost dogs find their way back home.

“I don’t think any dog should spend the night at animal control if we can help it. It’s not good for the owner, it’s not good for the animal,” Herring said. “So that’s kind of my thing, to stay one step ahead of them and let them get home safely.”

Herring gets in her car and searches the Golden Meadows neighborhood and beyond, day and night.

“She is our pet rescue lady,” said Lisa Hudson Hale on Facebook. “Cindy will go out of her way, will leave in the middle of the night to help find a lost pet. She has cried over a loss, she is happy when they are found. I’ve never meet anyone that has so much compassion”

If a pet is lost, the owner can create a post on the neighborhood Facebook group, alerting members to be on the lookout.

“If someone makes a post, what you can do, is you can comment and ask them to check the pet registry and the owners and folk can be there, and within a few moments, a dog’s owner has been contacted and a lot of times, it gets them home,” Herring said.



This community pet registry has more than 400 of the neighborhood’s cutest faces and information on where to bring the pet once its found.



“I carry my leash and a bag of doggy treats over here and a lot of times, all you have to do is open your door and they’ll hop in,” Herring said.

“Cindy is most precious animal angel you will ever meet! She has the biggest heart and undying commitment to helping animals and their frantic owners,” neighbor Bonnie Merchant wrote on Facebook.

“That’s a family member. That’s the way we kind of adopted it. When a family member is missing, and families are hurting, we try to come together and try to help them,” Herring said. “We’re just neighbors being neighbors, trying to help each other — and the goal is to not have any dog spend the night away from home.”