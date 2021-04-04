The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions made Saturday Easter celebrations come alive for area kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local churches, and non-profits came together Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the Easter Holiday a year after coronavirus took the world by storm.

On Saturday, a First Church of Bossier held an Easter Extravaganza at Freedom Fields that included Easter Egg hunts, bounce houses and other activities for local children, who have been cooped up over the past year along with their families due to coronavirus protocols put in place by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Dr. Brad Jurkovich, pastor of First Bossier Church, said coming out of the pandemic has been challenging for everyone, so was excited about finally being able to hold a large outside event the day before Easter.

“It’s the greatest weekend ever, Easter Weekend, you know so, to be able to have that many people show up on a Saturday, little chilly today but it’s not bad,” Jurkovich said. “For them to come out today meant a lot to us and Freedom Fields is a special place for everybody.”

At Morningstar Baptist Church, one local non-profit gave Easter baskets to families who would have had difficulty buying them, and at Betty Virginia Park, another group, Eye-give, had a huge Easter Egg Hunt, and children from all over the city were able to participate in a number of games and win cool prizes.

Organizer Jessica Davis said her passion is serving and expressed gratitude that community support for the Saturday afternoon event allowed Eye-give to bless many area children.