The Philadelphia Center celebrates the 30th anniversary of Auction Against AIDS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Philadelphia Center presents: DIAMONDS and PEARLS, the 30th Anniversary of its Annual Auction Against AIDS on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6PM to 10PM at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino. The night of glitz and glamour will feature local art, silent auction items and favorite contests.

In addition to the silent auction, various contests ensure that everyone has a chance to win amazing prizes. You can purchase flashing light rings for a chance to win a gift certificate from a local jewelry store. Central Station’s “Barrel of Booze,” which is filled with wine, liquor and beer will be raffled.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at www.auctria.com.

The Philadelphia Center was developed in the spring of 1990 as concerned citizens responded to the HIV/AIDS epidemic as it spread into the Shreveport area of Louisiana. Its mission is to Empower those living with HIV, to Eliminate new HIV transmissions, and to Enhance community health. Funds from the Annual Auction Against AIDS provide general and programmatic support for programs like the Mobile Testing Unit and Mercy Center, a residential facility for individuals living with HIV/AIDS.