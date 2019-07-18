Thousands of dollars worth of youth football equipment stolen

Just a month before the start of their season, a local youth football team discovers all of their equipment is stolen. But they refuse to let an unfortunate situation stop them from training. Here’s how they’re beating the odds.

The Shreveport Warriors trailer filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment is gone and now they’re working to replace it all.

The coach says he noticed the trailer was missing yesterday when he went to get it to take to practice.

He says it was parked behind Play it Again Sports on East 70th Street in Shreveport. And it was filled with $6,000.00 worth of equipment. Because of this incident, the coach canceled practice yesterday and today.

“These are young boys from the age seven to twelve with five different teams on our organization and without equipment, we can’t properly teach them,” said Robert Webster, Coach.

The team has also started a Go Fundme account to replace the equipment.

Here is the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/shreveport-warriors?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR08S69Xo-fjzvMui405rZNp1oit-W6ebpCko97OpwcG0Jb6Hi6hOur9baY And if you see the trailer please contact police immediately.