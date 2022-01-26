SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport Department of Property Standards is teaming up with Shreveport Green to kick off a pilot program designed to clean up and eliminate tires that have been illegally dumped starting in the Queensboro neighborhood Wednesday.

A $42,000 award was granted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to the Waste Tire Cleanup Pilot Program. The money will be used to inform locals about the health and safety hazards brought about by sites filled with discarded tires and of course to help enforce the law.

The city has already adopted measures to make residents more accountable for cleaner communities such as citing residents for illegal dumping and those who don’t pay fines within a certain period of time will receive a court summons.

Terrance Green, the city’s director of property standards, wants citizens to understand that occasional clean-up efforts are not enough and this has to be an ongoing partnership.

“Less blight, less crime and so we want people to pride in their own communities, it’s a joint effort between us and the citizens.”

Shreveport Green Neighborhood and Education Program Coordinator, Casaundra Calloway believes the root of the problem is that those who are dumping tires illegally have never had consequences but also need information on existing programs available to dispose of those tires properly.

An assessment will be conducted to determine the number of tire shops in Shreveport. Businesses will be given information cards that outline proper tire disposal, city ordinances, and policies relating to proper tire disposal. It will also include facts on the dangers illegal tire dumping can cause to the environment

and people.

Calloway also understands that the average citizen is not dumping the large volume of tires that pop up in certain spots daily. She believes that businesses are also responsible for irresponsibly discarding tires.

“You wake up in the morning and there are maybe 30, 40, 60 tires dumped so that tells us it’s being dumped,” Calloway said. “When it rains they just collect rainwater so they also attract disease-carrying mosquitos and rats. Things we don’t want near our homes. So the tires are deadly when they are collected and they just pile up and they remain there over time.”

Data will be compiled based on citizen complaints to determine the areas to focus the department’s tire collection efforts. Motion cameras will be purchased for the Environmental Crimes Unit to monitor the tire dumpsites.