Tonight: ‘6 Hours of Caring’ benefiting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 and the United Way of Northwest Louisiana is teaming up to help get books into the hands of young children.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is offered to eligible children under the age of 5. Since 2016, the free book program has grown exponentially and expanded into five new parishes.

This nationally recognized program sends a new high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to a child’s home at no cost to the family.

This evening you can help aid in that effort with our ‘6 Hours of Caring’.

Tonight from 4 p.m. – until 10 p.m., United Way volunteers will be inside the KTAL NBC 6 studio, answering phones to take your donations.

When the phone lines open, you can call (318) 629-7121 to make a donation.

If enrolled at birth, a child can receive their own personal library of 60 books.

Imagination Library is currently eligible to families in the parishes of Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, and Webster.

To sponsor a child, visitunitedwaynwla.org/dpil. For questions about becoming an Imagination Library partner, contact Jennifer Horton, Vice President of Community Impact at Impact@unitedwaynwla.org.

