TONIGHT: ‘6 Hours of Caring’ to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation has pledged $50,000 to help buy the nex x-ray machine for Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is holding a ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon today to help raise funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport.

The David and Teresa Disiere Foundation have pledged $50,000 to help Shriners Hospital for Children – Shreveport purchase a new General Electric C-Arm X-ray system.

Our ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon will be from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. You will be able to call in and make your donation to our many volunteers that will be answering the phones.

The number to call in to make a donation is (318) 629-7121.

The hospital handles orthopedic surgeries for pediatric patients and the new x-ray machine will be used in the operating room.

Last year, the community helped the David & Teresa Disiere Foundation meet its $175,000 goal to build a new therapeutic playground for Shriners’ patients.

