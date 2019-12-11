TONIGHT: ‘6 Hours of Caring’ to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation has pledged $50,000 to help buy the nex x-ray machine for Shriners Hospitals for
Children – Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is holding a ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon today to help raise funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport.

The David and Teresa Disiere Foundation have pledged $50,000 to help Shriners Hospital for Children – Shreveport purchase a new General Electric C-Arm X-ray system.

Our ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon will be from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. You will be able to call in and make your donation to our many volunteers that will be answering the phones.

The number to call in to make a donation is (318) 629-7121.

The hospital handles orthopedic surgeries for pediatric patients and the new x-ray machine will be used in the operating room.

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation has pledged $50,000 to help buy the nex x-ray machine for Shriners Hospitals for
Children – Shreveport

Last year, the community helped the David & Teresa Disiere Foundation meet its $175,000 goal to build a new therapeutic playground for Shriners’ patients.

You can also make a donation by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories