Traffic light may soon come to Southern Loop intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many who live off Southern Loop say they’re dealing with a dangerous intersection. Shreveport and Caddo parish leaders are currently looking at ways to correct the problem.

“It’s a safety issue and we’ve been trying to get someone to look at it for five or six years now,” said Chase Hoffpauir, a resident. The intersection Hoffpauir is talking about is at Wallace Lake Road and Southern Loop. “Just Southern Trace, we got about 580 residents out there and with the coming and going of people’s day and contractors at the houses there are probably 2000 people that go down that road.”

The heavily traveled intersection only has two stop signs. Which are only on Wallace Lake Road. “In the morning it’s very dangerous to turn and it’s a concern for our residents’ safety wise.”

Shreveport and Caddo parish officials met to talk about solutions to the problem. Shreveport owns Southern Loop and the parish owns Wallace Lake Road. Talks about a-round-about came up but city officials say the cost is extremely expensive. Parties feel a traffic light will suffice.

The project overall would cost around $250,000. If split by the city and parish it would cost each $125,000. “Something needs to be done and I’m happy that the city and the parish are willing to address the problem and look at it,” said Hoffpauir.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller said she will work on an ordinance to provide the city’s part of funding the light.

