Travelers give their tips and tricks for smoother holiday travel at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There are plenty of tips and tricks in traveling, especially for the holidays.

As people were coming and going through Shreveport Regional Sunday afternoon they shared their advice on smoother travel.

Mary Frances Coleman who sat outside her car at the terminal pickup waiting for her daughter, said people don’t have to worry about lost luggage or waiting too long when they pack lightly.

“I think using a carry on and not checking bags helps a lot, especially like timing wise (when) going through the security lines.”

Harlan Chunley was traveling back home following a three-week trip in India. He’ll still be in route for the holidays.



Chunley said on long flights, people should try to sleep on the airplane, as if they’re facing a long layover, “it’s not much fun to sleep in an airport.”

Andrew Latta’s advice was simple as he traveled to meet his parents for the holidays. “Put luggage tags on and leave early than usual I would say.”

