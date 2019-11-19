TTFD gets new custom pumper truck in 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Fire Department ordered a $635,000 new pumper truck set to arrive in late 2020.

It’s been about 14 years since Station 9 on Summerhill Road received an upgraded fire truck.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says getting a new custom pumper truck means fewer maintenance issues and a larger tank that can hold up to 750 gallons of water. Most trucks can only hold 500 gallons.

“They’ll really enjoy it. This station hasn’t had a new truck here in several years. So they’ll be one of the first new trucks they’ve had in a long time. They’ve actually got a hand me down this last time they replaced the truck. So this will be their first new truck in quite some time,” Black said.

Officials say through the capital replacement program, funding has been set aside to cover the $635,000 price tag which includes customization.

“In recent history, we’d get a new truck and then we’d have it delivered. Then we would have to out fit it. Put all the equipment and all the hose and everything on it. Which can be quite a chore; Especially, for people with not the equipment and tools to do that type of work. So now we’ll have professionals. We’ll actually go there and tell them what we want and where we want it located.”

Black says there will be pictures and updates posted on their Facebook page to keep the community in the loop.

“We appreciate the city and citizens for always supporting us. We want to show them what they get for us. What we can do with our equipment to help better protect and serve them,” Black said.

Not only are there plans to replace several other fire trucks around the city, but the department is also set to start construction on a new fire station in the spring of 2020.

