Tuesday: 6 Hours of Caring to benefit Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is holding a 6 Hours of Caring telethon on Tuesday to help raise funds for The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

The annual Red Kettle campaign is falling short of this year’s goal of $165,390.

The money raised from the Red Kettle campaign funds their community programs, such as after-school programs at the boys and girls club, plus food and shelter at their center of hope program for adults.

Our 6 Hours of Caring telethon will be from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. You will be able to call in and make your donation to our many volunteers that will be answering the phones.

The number to call in to make a donation is (318) 629-7121.

You can also make a donation by clicking here.

