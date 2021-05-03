Tuesday marks Give for Good, the area’s largest philanthropic day of giving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday is the area’s eighth annual Give for Good day and the Community Foundation is hoping this year’s event will help local nonprofits more than ever.

Contributions opened up for this year’s event on April 20, and since then, people have been giving to their favorite nonprofit and charitable organizations ever since, but the final push is on.

With a minimum donation amount of only $10, everyone can do a little something, and even better, a bonus pool of more than $200,000 will match donations on a pro rata basis.

Since Give for Good began in 2014, through the generosity of north Louisianans, it has raised more than $12 million for area nonprofits, and in May 2020, when Louisiana was in the throes of the pandemic, reporting a seven-day average of 391 new coronavirus cases a day and under a stay-at-home order, 5,599 donors stepped up and gave $1.98 million to 237 northwest Louisiana organizations.

HOW TO GIVE:

1. Visit giveforgoodnla.org from April 20-May 4.

2. Choose your favorite causes and add as many organizations to your cart as you like.

3. Give your best and check out in one easy step. You’ll receive a tax receipt immediately.