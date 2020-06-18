Txk community prepare for Juneteenth Freedom Caravan

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Community activists of Texarkana is holding sign-ups to participate in a celebratory Juneteenth caravan walk on Friday morning.

Organizers estimate about 300 people in the Texarkana are to take part. The event is scheduled to start at the Downtown post office at 10:00 a.m. This coincides with other walks taking place across the nation tomorrow.

The 93-year-old, Opal Lee, started the walking event in 2016 at the age of 90. She is lobbying to make Juneteenth a nationally recognized holiday.

Lee says her family has always been helping people. She says her childhood experience is what motivates her to stand up for what is right. Lee says seeing states come together at the same time makes her feel it is all worth it.

“I can do a holy dance. I can get up and shout thank you Lord for bringing it into fruition,” said Lee.

According to activist, Don Smith, the walkers will walk the state-line ahead of the cars. People are encouraged to decorate their cars promoting Juneteenth and black freedom.

“We need to you know, use this as a significant part of trying to build more laws that can help the African American community as well as the rest of the nation in making sure all of us are going to be happy within this country,” said Smith.

To sign up click here.