VA medical center hosts first annual stand down for veterans

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The VA medical center hosted its first annual stand down for veterans at Texarkana college today.

The stand-down is not a job fair but veterans of the Texarkana community had access to housing information, community resources, education, and job opportunities.

The homeless veteran program coordinator Ashley Boyd says about six agencies were in attendance and she hopes the participation for this event will expand next year.

“I think communities grow and change and resources grow and change, And it’s always important to kind of stay on top of what’s available in our community and continuously reach out to our Veterans to let them know ‘hey we are here for you’,” said Ashley Boyd, Texarkana Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator.

Veterans in need of housing can call the homeless hotline at (318) 990-4401.



