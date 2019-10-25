Veterans partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build new home

NASH, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans partnered with habitat for Humanity and USDA to build a new home for a Nash resident.

Today, disabled veteran David McGrew cut the ribbon in front of his new home. McGrew is the first to own a habitat veterans build home.

Mary Wormington, Executive Director for habitat in Texarkana, said veterans build is a nation-wide program that provides low poverty veterans with a new house.

“It just gives him a little step up for making a better life for himself in his later years.”

Through the help of several sponsors and donations, McGrew also received a mattress and cabinets filled with food.

“This adds a new taxpayer to the city and brings awareness to Habitat for Humanity Texarkana,” said Wormington.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.