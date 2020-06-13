Video Interview: Shreveport man organizes Father’s Day event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-On a Mission, LLC presents Shreveport Father’s Day Covid-19 mask giveaway on June 20th. They will also be serving snow cones by Meltdowns. Fathers and their children are welcome to come by the Bilberry Recreation Center at 1902 Alabama Ave from 11 am to 2 pm.

For even more fun they encourage fathers to make tic tok videos with their children and post them on Facebook with the tag #shreveportfather.

You can also enter a virtual raffle by sending a $5 donation via cashapp with first and last name to S7RayT. Winners will be chosen from entries. Money raised will go to a local family affected by covid-19.

For more information click to watch the interview above!