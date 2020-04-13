Virtual Easter service at William’s Chapel Baptist Church

NAPLES, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- In observation of Easter Sunday William’s Chapel Baptist Church hosted their resurrection service online.

Due to COVID19 precautions, the congregation hasn’t been able to gather in the chapel.

Sally Ivery Buford, Financial Board Member says its been hard not to be able to gather at the church especially on Ressurection Sunday, but she thanks God that the spirit of Christ is here.

“Whether its Easter, no matter what time of day it is, we are still baptized believers looking to Jesus Christ the author and finisher of our faith,” said Sally.

According to Pastor Arlander F. Buford, they are keeping members encouraged by William’s Chapel’s Facebook page, calling and texting one another.

“We are just trying to move on and praise God the best way we can and keep us united by his spirit through social media,” said Pastor Buford.

The church says they will continue to operate via social media as needed, only allowing the board members in on Sunday morning to collect tithes after the live streamed message.

