VITA Super Saturday to offer free tax preparation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is offering a free tax preparation event for the 2020 tax season.

VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) is a free tax preparation program for individuals making $56,000 or less. Both federal and state returns are prepared by IRS certified

volunteers.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, February 8 from 9 a.m. – Noon.

It will be at the Church for the Highlands (Highland Center Ministries) located at 520 Olive Street in Shreveport.

