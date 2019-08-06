Skip to content
Voices of Courage: Tim Owens
Video
Voices of Courage: John Walton
Video
Voices of Courage: Marquel Sennet
Video
Voices of Courage: Dan Jovic
Video
Voices of Courage: Jacque Jovic
Video
Local
3 arrested in connection with shootings of two juveniles; another still at large
TTPD: Rolling roadblock at 9:30 a.m. on I-30 between Summerhill & Cowhorn Creek
SPD: Sleeping man wounded after multiple bullets pummel his bedroom from outside
SPD investigates early morning shooting
Video
Caddo Parish Commission considers banning law enforcement’s use of chokeholds
Video
Top Stories
3 arrested in connection with shootings of two juveniles; another still at large
Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 concerns; Atlanta mayor cracks down on police
Live
SAU’s fall semester to begin August 11
TTPD: Rolling roadblock at 9:30 a.m. on I-30 between Summerhill & Cowhorn Creek
SPD: Sleeping man wounded after multiple bullets pummel his bedroom from outside
3 arrested in connection with shootings of two juveniles; another still at large
Weather
Edwards urges citizens to respond to calls from contact tracers, continue wearing masks
Video
Voices of Courage: Tim Owens
Video
Suspect in Texarkana, Texas fatal shooting behind bars in Miller County
Video
SPD investigates early morning shooting
Video
TTPD: Rolling roadblock at 9:30 a.m. on I-30 between Summerhill & Cowhorn Creek
Report: Jameis Winston set to join Saints
Irreplaceable downtown Shreveport work of art destroyed in vehicle crash
Video
On the Move with Nikki: Shreveport Downtown Artwalk
Video
Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday
Video
Partner of CEO who confronted man writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on own home fired from job
Video
The Grand Opening of The Hive Social Spot & Eatery
Video
Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination
Deputy who saved choking baby becomes her godfather 1 year later
Video
FedEx worker posts emotional video saying he was spit on, called N-word
Video
Texas explorer to become second person ever to orbit space and reach deepest point in ocean
Video