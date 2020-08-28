Voices of Courage: Centenary College student promotes racial dialogue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local college student is working to promote racial understanding among his peers. The recent protests and Black Lives Matter movement inspired Harrison Starrett, a student at Centenary College, to make positive change on his campus.

He wrote a short play about a dinner table discussion which involves heated discussions about racism and bias. After the performance the audience will have an open dialogue about race in America.

“It’s just to hope people communicate and discuss the things they’ve witnessed and the things that we’ve talked about and discuss how these are the discussions that are happening behind closed doors. Whether people know it or not these discussions are harmful at times, without them even realizing it, because their intention is different than what they’re actually saying,” said Starrett.

The performance is September 25th and 26th and is only open to Centenary College students because of social distancing restrictions but it will be streamed live to the public.