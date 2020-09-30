Voices of Courage: College playwright promotes racial understanding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 is promoting racial understanding with our “Voices of Courage” series. Students at Centenary College are doing that through art.

Theater students performed a socially-distanced play appropriately titled “6 Feet Apart“, written by Harrison Starrett and directed by Charlie Roppolo. The play centers around a college student’s trip home over a holiday break, and difficult conversations around race.

The performance took place on September 25th and 26th at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse at Centenary College. Afterward, the audience engaged in a moderated conversation. Starrett said it helped provide skills to handle those tough moments.

“Why people say the things they do, what their intentions are, whether they are good or bad, how to approach different people and what tactics to use,” Starrett said. “Something we really showed and illustrated a lot was what not to do with people who are so set in their ways.”

Click here to watch the performance online.