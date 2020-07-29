Voices of Courage: Deputy Rod White

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – NBC 6 is promoting racial understanding with our ‘Voices of Courage’ series. We visited with a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, who is also a minister, who shares how he’s using his faith to help navigate difficult conversations.

“The majority of the guys I work with I know they’re loving and compassionate people” said Deputy Rod White.

Rod White is a deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. He says it’s more than a job, for most it’s a calling.

“It takes a certain person to sacrifice and give of themselves each and every day to serve their community and to do it well” said White.

Whether or not law enforcement officers are doing their jobs well has been the topic of recent protests and national conversation. To get through these challenging times and to help others understand a servant’s heart, he turns to his other calling as an associate minister.

Deputy White says the key is compassion.

“When a law enforcement or someone from the emergency medical field comes to see you, it’s on the worst day of your life and you want that person to show compassion to help you get through that day. Compassion goes further than just seeing their faults. You can look and help them with their needs” said White.

And he says it’s important to talk about our individual experiences on race so we can understand different perspectives.

“Some of us around here are talking about it, both black and white, and it’s a good conversation to have. Because my experiences and where I come from may be different from yours doesn’t mean I’m right and you’re wrong and vice versa” said White.

His advice for all of us as we tackle the difficult but necessary conversations.

“We all are different but that doesn’t mean I need to go to my corner and you need to go to your corner and then we come out swinging. The Bible is explicit. God is love and we are to show love, one to the other” said, White.

