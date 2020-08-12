Voices of Courage: Girl Scouts embrace diversity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For decades they’ve empowered girls and promoted diversity.

Now, the Girl Scouts show us how they’re standing against racism and helping young ladies find their “Voices of Courage.”

“Girl Scouts for more than 100 years we have been working toward diversity and inclusion and it’s not been easy,” said Rachel Broussard, CEO, Girls Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf.

Broussard says the unrest in the world right now can be difficult and scary for all of us, especially children. She encourages parents to embrace the discussion and be vulnerable. “Truthfully saying to your kids I don’t have all the answers either but the one thing I know for sure is our world is a beautiful place because of our rich uniqueness,” Broussard explained.

She suggests families learn about and experience different cultures.”Maybe have a family meal night where you learn about different ethnic foods and you learn how wonderful they can be.”

While not everyone can show up at a protest, Broussard explains you can still teach children to spot racism and take action in small ways. “They can stand up for their friend on the playground who is maybe not being accepted. They can stand up for their brother or sister who may be not being accepted.”

The Girl Scout executive says the acceptance comes by getting to know one another. “If we could really stop to learn about each other. That’s where the appreciation. What we’re experiencing now as a nation. if we just stopped and tried to make friends. It’s as simple as what we do in Girls Scouts. We’re always saying we make new friends.”

Broussard says she’s seen that Girl Scout foundation in action, as it helped a local teenager find the courage to address racism in her own family. “For years she had been working with Girls Scouts,” Broussard shared. “She had been working with a diverse group of friends in Girls Scouts and she knew she valued them and she loved them and that was important to her.”

Click here for more resources.