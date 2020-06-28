WATCH: KTAL NBC 6 Voices of Courage special

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL) – Fear. Anger. Frustration. Compassion. Just a few of the emotions being felt across the country and the world as we are yet again forced to face racial injustice in America.

How do we use this moment to promote understanding and healing?

We at KTAL NBC 6 believe it starts with a conversation and listenting to Voices of Courage.

To help others to engage in what can be an uncomfortable discussing we are sharing our thoughts.

Included in this special, you’ll hear from different members of the community and our KTAL NBC 6 team.

Also included is how the Shreveport Police Department is responding for calls of change.

