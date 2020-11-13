Volunteers needed to help deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several groups are teaming up to make sure seniors have a hot meal this Thanksgiving, but volunteers are needed to help deliver those meals.

The Caddo Council on Aging, Mount Canaan Baptist Church, Grace CDC, and Commissioner Steven Jackson have put the call out to get 50 volunteers to deliver the meals across Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

All the meals will be delivered via contactless protocol currently being used by Caddo Council on Aging.

“This is a great opportunity to give back during the holiday season. We are mindful that this holiday season may be filled with grief. We want to do our part to bring peach and joy to seniors in the safest way possible,” said Pastor Greg Oliver, Mount Canaan Baptist Church.

If you plan on volunteering, you’ll first need to attend a Zoom training in order to adhere to COVID-19 & Caddo Council on Aging safety protocols.

“We know that many seniors would normally enjoy meals in a congregate setting, this year poses a great risk to seniors who are vulnerable to the deadly virus,” said Monica Wright Executive Director of the Caddo Council on Aging.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.