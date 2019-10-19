Volunteers prepping for annual Texarkana Race for the Cure

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of folks in Texarkana are preparing to run for a reason.

The 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is set for Saturday morning at Front Street Plaza downtown. Volunteers and crews set up tents Friday to get ready for the event.

Funds raised help support the fight against breast cancer. Officials said 75 percent of the money raised stays local, helping women who are under-insured and uninsured receive breast health screenings, diagnostics and education.

The remaining 25 percent goes toward national research.

Organizers said they’ve been able to give $5.5 million back to the community in the two decades they’ve been having the Texarkana race.

“It has not gone to waste,” said Amber Lawrence, southwest region director for Komen Arkansas. “It has helped so many individuals here. I get phone calls daily from women needing those services, and just to know that I can assure them that they can receive those services just by calling those grantees, it’s just amazing.”

Opening ceremonies for this year’s race begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 19. The race begins at 9 a.m.

If you’d like to participate, you can register at the event.

