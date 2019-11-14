Wadley Senior Clinic honored special care-giver of 23 years

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caregiver honoree Jo Eva Adams and her husband Carroll Adams have been apart of a Parkinson’s support group for 15 years.

Carroll was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 23 years ago.

“I feel really overwhelmed to be honored because there’s a lot of other people that are caregivers too, But I know that the support group has stood behind this, ” Jo Eva Adams said.

Carroll developing Parkinson’s disease was life-changing for the couple and Jo Eva became his sole caregiver.

“You’re put in the spot when your spouse or loved one develops Parkinson’s.”

Jo Eva says being a part of the support group has helped her better understand how to physically and emotionally support her husband.

“It’s been good to meet others that have similar problems that they face and you can talk and share with each other.”

This is the 3rd year for the award to be given.

For more on Parkinson’s disease information visit https://www.parkinson.org/.

