Watermelon fest in Hope underway!

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 43rd annual Watermelon Festival is underway in Hope.



The event, held at Fair Park, features almost 150 vendors with lots of food to choose from. For kids, there are huge bounce houses, a petting zoo and camel rides.



Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce President Beckie Moore said there are two stages featuring live music. And this year, she said they’ve added a latino disc jockey.



Moore said the heat doesn’t seem to have had any affect on attendance. “The crowd was good yesterday, it’s even greater today. Yes, it is a little bit hot, but you can stay hydrated with a good ‘ol Hope watermelon! So come on out to the park and shop til you drop and enjoy all the activities and all the music,” she said.



The festival wraps up Saturday night with a performance by country music band Diamond Rio.



Fore more information visit http://www.hopemelonfest.com



